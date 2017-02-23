$9 million suit filed against St. E's and Mahoning jail for inmate suicide

The family of a man who committed suicide in the Mahoning County jail has filed a $9 million wrongful death suit in federal court.

The civil suit was filed on Monday by the estate of Kevin Burkey, who was found hanging from a bed sheet in his jail cell on August 25, 2015.

Defendants named in the suit are Mahoning County, the Mahoning County Justice Center, two deputies, a corrections officer, St. Elizabeth Hospital, a St. E's nurse, a hospital social worker and a doctor.

The suit contends that two days before the suicide, Burkey had been seen standing on a ledge of a parking deck at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Burkey was taken to the jail because it was learned that he had stolen drugs from the hospital, according to the lawsuit.

The suit alleges that the jail and its personnel violated Burkey's civil rights and are liable for his death because they failed to treat Burkey as a suicide risk even though they received documents from the hospital about the inmate's condition.

In addition, the suit claims that jail personnel did not comply with Burkey's requests to see a mental health provider.

Attorney David Engler, who filed the suit, accuses St. Elizabeth Hospital, the doctor and two employees of medical malpractice for failing to properly respond to Burkey's condition and releasing him to the jail too early.

None of the defendants named in the suit have filed a response to the suit.

Findings released by the Sheriff's Department after an investigation in the suicide claim that jail employees were not told that Burkey had stepped onto the ledge and ingested pills at the hospital.

Two deputies were suspended as a result of the investigation.

The suit asks for $3 million dollars in compensatory damages and another $6 million in punitive damages.

Attorney Engler has asked for a trial by jury

