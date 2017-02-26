Police release names of Howland shooting victims

The names of the victims of the mass shooting in Howland Township have been released.

The shootings that took place on Saturday claimed two lives and sent three other people to the hospital.

The 911 calls for help began at around 4:35 p.m. as drivers, who first thought they had witnessed an accident, realized they were watching a man shoot people near busy State Route 46.



Howland's Police Chief Nick Roberts said 20-year-old Josh Williams and 19-year-old Josh Haber died in the shooting. Haber's mother, 43-year-old April Trent, a 17-year-old juvenile, who will remain unnamed, and 20-year-old Bryce Hendrickson were injured. One of the victims, who were grazed by a bullet, was treated and released. The other two had surgery and remained in the hospital.



Roberts said, "This incident stems from a family dispute regarding Nasser Hamad, who was dating Bryce Hendrickson's mother Tracy Hendrickson. Tracy was not involved in the shooting, but was inside the residence when the shooting occurred. Bryce was upset that his mom had left his dad, and an ongoing feud had taken place. Nasser Hamad had called police, they filed a report against Bryce Hendrickson, but Hamad never went forward with seeking a restraining order with the Trumbull Prosecutors Office."



Bryce Hendrickson ,who is still in the hospital, has a Facebook page under the name Joquin Guzman. In posts, he allegedly states, "We were on your property three times. Calls his mom's boyfriend names, and taunts him for not wanting to fight. In one post, he makes fun of Nasser Hamad calling him derogatory names, makes comments about Arabs, and in another post states, "If you want to stop ISIS start here. He's a terrorist."

A family friend, who didn't want to be identified, tells 21 News that the van full of people sped into the driveway on Saturday, skidded to a stop, and when the homeowner opened the door to see what was taking place outside, he was attacked. The person claimed Hamad was badly injured, had a broken arm, and was defending his friend, Tracy Hendrickson, who was also being attacked. The friend told us police also confiscated a knife from the scene that did not belong to Hamad.



Chief Roberts would not yet confirm if Hamad was injured, or if a knife or any other weapons, besides the alleged shooter's gun, were found at the scene where Hamad owns a house and business.

Chief Roberts said, "I can't speculate on what their intentions were when they went there. I do know there was a confrontation in the driveway that escalated into a physical confrontation. Detectives are early into the investigation and they are talking with witnesses."



According to police 43-year-old April Trent drove the car load of young men to the house in Howland. It will be up to the Trumbull Prosecutor's Office to determine if she will be criminally charged.

In Ohio if a person takes part in a crime that leads to another person's death they can also be charged criminally.

Trent moved from Florida with her son to the area. Her son died in the shooting. Trent's minivan, which was riddled with bullet holes, still had its Florida license plate.



Chief Nick Roberts said, "When I first received a call from an officer who said they had a possible active shooter situation, it struck a nerve. I didn't know if someone was standing on State Route 46 firing at cars going by, or if this person was inside a business. It takes your breath away when you get that phone call. This could happen anywhere and we must be prepared. I am proud of the way my officers handled this."



Howland detectives and the Trumbull Homicide Unit are actively working this case. They are asking any witnesses to the incident, who have not already made contact with police, to please call Trumbull's 911 non-emergency number, 330-675-2730, and ask to speak with a detective.

Nasser Hamad has a prior count of menacing in Warren Municipal Court. He currently faces two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of aggravated attempted aggravated murder.

