Leavittsburg and Austintown women caught in prostitution sting

One of the suspects is six months pregnant

An undercover crackdown on women using Backpage.com for prostitution has resulted in the arrest of two women in two days. One of the suspects is six months pregnant.

For months now, police have been making arrests after answering postings on the classified ad website, Backpage.com.

Since Backpage shut down its “escort” section under public pressure, the prostitution ads have switched to the “women seeking men” portion of the “dating” section.

That's where police found ads they responded to on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Police say on Tuesday an officer responded to an ad from someone describing themselves as “Cute, Sexy, Fun – 25”.

The undercover officer received a response saying that the fee would $100 and that he should bring condoms when they met in the parking lot of a service station along Route 46 and I-80.

When police got there, they arrested Alicia Kimak, 27, of Leavittsburg, charging her with soliciting sex and criminal tools.

Kimak, who is six months pregnant, told police she has been engaged in prostitution since November to support her child.

Also admitting that she is a recovering heroin addict, Kimak told police she posts ads almost every day.

Police say her cellphone revealed several conversations involving her soliciting sex to many individuals.

The next day, police responded to another Backpage ad in the same dating section.

This one purported to be from a 23-year-old brunette, “looking for car play”.

After police sent a text, they say they received a response informing them that the rate was from $50 to $100. A picture was also attached to the response.

When officers arrived at the agreed-to meeting location, a parking lot on Pembrook Road, a woman got out of the passenger side of a car and hopped into the undercover officer's vehicle.

According to the report, the woman grabbed the officer's groin area and told him to touch her bare breast to make sure he is not a police officer.

Police arrested the woman identified as Breanne Habeger, 23, of Austintown.

The arresting officer say they found Habeger with a crack pipe and a syringe

The woman who had been with Habeger in the car admitted to police that she was aware of what Habeger was doing, and sometimes was given “gas money”.

Police told the woman that she could be charged with promoting prostitution.

Habeger told officers that she sees two people a day to support her heroin addiction.

Police tracked her Backpage.com activity and say they found 220 ads linked to her ID.

Habeger was booked into the county jail on charges of soliciting sex, possessing drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. She has a court hearing next week.

Kimak pleaded “not guilty” at her court hearing on Wednesday. Her next court hearing is in April.