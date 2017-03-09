Leavittsburg and Austintown women caught in prostitution sting

Actor Adam West, better known as TV's Batman, has died at age 88. Family members say on a verified Facebook page that west died Friday night after a short battle with leukemia.More >>
Kyle Freeland pitched 6 1/3 effective innings, Nolan Arenado drove in three runs and the Colorado Rockies beat the Cleveland Indians 8-1 on Wednesday for their fourth straight win.
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.
Film director Oliver Stone's conversations with Vladimir Putin air on Showtime next week, and he took a shot at NBC's Megyn Kelly for her interview with the Russian president.
Court rules that a pot farm's neighbor can sue them for smells and other nuisances that could harm their property values.
The Seattle City Council has approved taxing soda and other sugary beverages to pay for nutrition and education programs.
