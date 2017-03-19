Learning literacy skills in Salem

Children in Salem had the opportunity to improve their reading and literacy skills Saturday.

The Brightside Project, known for helping low-income families and their children, arrived in Salem for the first time.

Kids were given free backpacks full of food and a book at the Brain Boost event, along with personal care items and a reading buddy.

Director of the Brightside Project, Scott Lewis, said they are there to help mentor students and children that need it the most.

"What we're trying to do is trying to get kids off the iPads and off the cell phones and off the video games and promoting diving into a book," said Lewis. "Just start to read more and just kind of escape into some of those worlds, which is a lot relaxing and better."

The goal of the Brightside Project is to reach out to children living in hard places through a mobile unit.

This mobile unit can travel to schools, neighborhoods, and parks full of volunteers to then help these children learn the importance of literacy.