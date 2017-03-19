Leetonia withdraws door-to-door permit from electric company sales representatives

Some independent contractors going door to door selling an electric provider to homeowners in Leetonia had their permits revoked the day they were issued.

Police Sergeant Richard Glidden tells us this is the first time the Village has issued the three-day permit and revoked it the same day.

"The people who took out the permits seemed fine. Their background checks were okay," said Sgt. Glidden. "No more than two hours later, we started receiving complaints. The majority were that the salespeople were demanding that homeowners show them copies of their electric bills. No one likes somebody to come to their home and attempt to sell them something and demand that they purchase it, or demand anything at all. So we revoked their permits."



One of the people who complained did not want to be identified but told 21 News the person who knocked at the door was disheveled, talked fast, and flashed an identification badge with the company's name on it, but they barely had time to read it. The homeowner said the person asked to see their utility bill.

The sales people who lost their permits stated on the paperwork they were from Pittsburgh working as independent contractors for Verde Energy based in Connecticut.

"If you don't feel comfortable, you don't have to open your door to someone that you don't know," said vice president of services for the Better Business Bureau in Youngstown, Melissa Ames. "You can also ask them to leave literature at your home without opening your door." Ames added, "Don't let anyone pressure you into signing a contract immediately. Often times sales persons can be very aggressive. They are looking for a homeowner to sign a contract immediately."

Consumers can ask sales people to leave some literature so you have an opportunity to read it,saying you'll get back with them if interested.

The literature should contain some way to cancel your contract. In Ohio, people have three business days to cancel. If you have signed a contract and wish to cancel, you can mail your cancellation notice by using a certified receipt.

Consumers are advised to keep the paperwork as proof that you sent the company a notice, and that someone in the company received your request to cancel the service or contract.



A company spokesperson for Verde Energy said asking to see a customer's energy bill is part of the process to point out savings.

Verde Energy, has an A+ rating with the BBB in Youngstown, says it takes these complaints seriously and is investigating.

Ames said, "People can compare electric rates by going to the PUCO, or Public Utilities Commission Ohio, or to the Ohio Consumers Council websites."

She emphasizes your Better Business Bureau is a great place to begin your research on companies and contractors that offer services.