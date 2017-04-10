Niles police charge man with shooting girlfriend

A Niles woman remains hospitalized with a gunshot wound after police say her boyfriend claims the couple was wrestling with a gun.

It happened at 1 a.m. Monday morning at the pair's apartment in the 5600 block of Youngstown Warren Road.

Police say they were called to the apartment in the evening Sunday night for a domestic call.

The woman taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound before she was transferred to St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.

Edward Culler, 18, is charged with felonious assault and remains in the Trumbull County Jail.