Columbiana County woman sentenced for her role in 2015 murder - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Columbiana County woman sentenced for her role in 2015 murder

Posted: Updated:
By Kate Keller, Healthy Living Reporter
Connect
Danielle Heckathorn Danielle Heckathorn
LISBON, Ohio -

A Columbiana County woman will spend the next 25 years to life in prison for her role in the death of a Youngstown man.  

Danielle Heckathorn was found guilty of several charges against her, including complicity to murder Quinn Wilson.  

Wilson's body was found dismembered in Wayne Township back in 2015.  

Last year, Heckathorn's former boyfriend, Daniel Landsberger, pleaded guilty to murdering Wilson.  

Prosecutors say Heckathorn set it up.  

At her sentencing on Thursday, Heckathorn apologized to the victim's family.  She also had words for the jury that convicted her, police and prosecutors.

"To the prosecution for allowing a known and current addict with a documented history of falsifying statements to be released from jail on the day that she gave false witness on the stand against me.  For taking my words out of context and twisting them in order for you to defy my character to present your misguided and somewhat psychotic story to the jury, I forgive you," said Heckathorn.

The victim's grandparents spoke at the sentencing.  Quinn Wilson's grandmother says her grandson was not raised in a way to have his life end the way it did, but that this case is indicative of what's happening in our society when it comes to drugs.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Elderly woman hit by car in Howland

    Elderly woman hit by car in Howland

    Saturday, July 29 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-07-29 19:34:12 GMT
    A elderly woman is in serious condition after being hit by a SUV while trying to cross East Market Street. The 70-year-old from Burghill was hit by a 58-year-old driver from McDonald in front of the Howland Giant Eagle. Police say the woman the woman did not use the nearby crosswalk. The woman was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital for treatment. No charges have been filed as the accident is still under investigation.  This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for more i...More >>
    A elderly woman is in serious condition after being hit by a SUV while trying to cross East Market Street. The 70-year-old from Burghill was hit by a 58-year-old driver from McDonald in front of the Howland Giant Eagle. Police say the woman the woman did not use the nearby crosswalk. The woman was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital for treatment. No charges have been filed as the accident is still under investigation.  This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for more i...More >>

  • The Latest: Early findings indicate man died of blunt force trauma after state fair ride crash

    The Latest: Early findings indicate man died of blunt force trauma after state fair ride crash

    Saturday, July 29 2017 1:47 PM EDT2017-07-29 17:47:28 GMT
    Tyler Jarrell and mom Amber DuffieldTyler Jarrell and mom Amber Duffield
    A coroner says preliminary findings show the man killed after a ride fell apart at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus died of blunt force trauma.      Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz said Friday that 18-year-old Tyler Jerrell suffered head, trunk and lower extremity injuries when he was thrown into the air after a ride called the Fire Ball ride malfunctioned Wednesday. Seven people were injured, several critically.      Jerrell's family has hired an atto...More >>
    A coroner says preliminary findings show the man killed after a ride fell apart at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus died of blunt force trauma.      Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz said Friday that 18-year-old Tyler Jerrell suffered head, trunk and lower extremity injuries when he was thrown into the air after a ride called the Fire Ball ride malfunctioned Wednesday. Seven people were injured, several critically.      Jerrell's family has hired an atto...More >>

  • Bicyclist struck by SUV near Deer Creek Golf Course

    Bicyclist struck by SUV near Deer Creek Golf Course

    Saturday, July 29 2017 10:16 AM EDT2017-07-29 14:16:16 GMT
    A man riding his bike near Deer Creek Golf Course in Hubbard was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Saturday morning. Police say the bicyclist was traveling west on East Liberty Street around 8:15 a.m. when the driver of a Nissan SUV hit him him while turning into the driveway of the golf course.  Police are not releasing information about the driver or victim at this time. It's unknown if the driver will be charged.  More >>
    A man riding his bike near Deer Creek Golf Course in Hubbard was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Saturday morning. Police say the bicyclist was traveling west on East Liberty Street around 8:15 a.m. when the driver of a Nissan SUV hit him him while turning into the driveway of the golf course.  Police are not releasing information about the driver or victim at this time. It's unknown if the driver will be charged.  More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms