Columbiana County woman sentenced for her role in 2015 murder

A Columbiana County woman will spend the next 25 years to life in prison for her role in the death of a Youngstown man.

Danielle Heckathorn was found guilty of several charges against her, including complicity to murder Quinn Wilson.

Wilson's body was found dismembered in Wayne Township back in 2015.

Last year, Heckathorn's former boyfriend, Daniel Landsberger, pleaded guilty to murdering Wilson.

Prosecutors say Heckathorn set it up.

At her sentencing on Thursday, Heckathorn apologized to the victim's family. She also had words for the jury that convicted her, police and prosecutors.

"To the prosecution for allowing a known and current addict with a documented history of falsifying statements to be released from jail on the day that she gave false witness on the stand against me. For taking my words out of context and twisting them in order for you to defy my character to present your misguided and somewhat psychotic story to the jury, I forgive you," said Heckathorn.

The victim's grandparents spoke at the sentencing. Quinn Wilson's grandmother says her grandson was not raised in a way to have his life end the way it did, but that this case is indicative of what's happening in our society when it comes to drugs.