Interstate 680 is open to traffic again

Firefighter treated at the scene of burning tractor trailer on I-680.

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
BEAVER TWP., Ohio -

Northbound traffic along Interstate 680 is open to traffic again after a fire broke out in the cab of a semi-tractor trailer south of Western Reserve Road.

Fire crews from Beaver Township were called out at around 3 pm when witnesses reported that the tractor was fully involved in flames about a mile north of the Ohio Turnpike toll booths.

Kieth Bock tells 21 News he was driving the truck for JA Trucking from New Stanton, Pennsylvania when he heard a loud "bang" and began to see smoke.

Bock says he pulled over and got out of the cab, which was destroyed by the fire.

He said that he's glad other drivers managed to steer clear of the burning wreckage.

One firefighter suffering from heat exhaustion has been taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

The identity of the firefighter has not been released.

The fire did not spread to the trailer, which was loaded with 23,000 pounds of cardboard.  

The highway opened again shortly before 4 p.m.

