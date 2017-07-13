Bear chases men at Mercer County salvage yard - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Bear chases men at Mercer County salvage yard

Posted: Updated:
By Matt Stone, Reporter
Connect
TRANSFER, Pa. -

You see all kinds of things at a salvage yard, but not things like this.

Two helpers at the Raiti Salvage in Transfer, Pennsylvania were preparing to set fire to a pile of trash when they say they were shocked by the appearance of a large black bear with a couple cubs.

"She was on all fours," said Billy Robinson. "She stood about three feet tall chasing us. It's pretty scary when you have a 400-500 pound bear chasing you!"

So what did they do? They got on an ATV and took off.

"We both jumped on it and left. We looked back and she started to chase us for a few feet," said Hunter Allman.

The owner of the salvage yard says it's routine to bears at the salvage yard, but they've never chased anyone.

"We've had bears here for about 30 years that I know of. We've never had a problem with them. This is the first incident like this that's happened. They used to follow our tractors when we had just the fields and they would eat the grubs and stuff," said Charlie Raiti.

You know what they say out in the woods, "never get between a mother and her young."  The guys say they plan to be more careful, but they don't plan on arming themselves.

"I wouldn't shoot it even if it attacked me. I'd say have a bite. Ha ha!," said Raiti.

The PA Game Commission says if the bears hang around and continue to stand their ground they may have to be live-trapped and removed from the area.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • The baby's mother and her boyfriend have been charged

    Police: Infant found in Brookfield room with syringes and spoons

    Police: Infant found in Brookfield room with syringes and spoons

    Thursday, July 13 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-07-13 21:07:08 GMT
    Charges have been filed against a Brookfield couple after authorities say they found syringes and spoons in the same room with a baby. William Cupan, 35, and Miranda Sprague, 28, are each charged with child endangering and possession of drug abuse instruments. The charges stem from June 21 when a parole officer says he visited the Amy Boyle Road home where the two were living. The parole officer called Brookfield Police after finding what police described at “numerous syringe...More >>
    Charges have been filed against a Brookfield couple after authorities say they found syringes and spoons in the same room with a baby. William Cupan, 35, and Miranda Sprague, 28, are each charged with child endangering and possession of drug abuse instruments. The charges stem from June 21 when a parole officer says he visited the Amy Boyle Road home where the two were living. The parole officer called Brookfield Police after finding what police described at “numerous syringe...More >>

  • McConnell reveals new health bill; will his GOP support it?

    McConnell reveals new health bill; will his GOP support it?

    Thursday, July 13 2017 5:03 PM EDT2017-07-13 21:03:09 GMT
    Senate Republican leaders are trotting out their new but reeling health care bill.More >>
    Senate Republican leaders are trotting out their new but reeling health care bill.More >>

  • Opiate crisis creates grave need for foster care

    Opiate crisis creates grave need for foster care

    Thursday, July 13 2017 4:27 PM EDT2017-07-13 20:27:44 GMT
    There is a growing need for foster care in the valley, and one of the main reasons is the opiate crisis.  Trumbull County Children Services is at the Trumbull County Fair this week, hoping to reach more families willing to foster child. At the children services booth, recruitment specialist Claire Gysegem says there's no question that the opiate crisis has displaced more local children. "From 2014 to 2016 we had a forty percent increase in out of home placements," Gys...More >>
    There is a growing need for foster care in the valley, and one of the main reasons is the opiate crisis.  Trumbull County Children Services is at the Trumbull County Fair this week, hoping to reach more families willing to foster child. At the children services booth, recruitment specialist Claire Gysegem says there's no question that the opiate crisis has displaced more local children. "From 2014 to 2016 we had a forty percent increase in out of home placements," Gys...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms