High Carbon Monoxide levels investigated in police cruisers

By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

Since the beginning of the year, media reports of high levels of Carbon Monoxide in police cruisers have surfaced, specifically in Ford Explorers, a vehicle that makes up 80% of police cruisers nationwide and is part of the fleets of many Valley police agencies.

"Supposedly you get sick, you get dizzy. If it's too far gone some of the complaints that I've heard is that you could possibly lose consciousness," says Michael Carkido of Boardman Police Department.

Michael Carkido is the Fleet Manager for the Boardman Police Department and serves on a national police advisory board for Ford, and says the problem may be coming from after market installments on the police vehicles. 

"It could be the cause of holes being drilled where they shouldn't be drilled and exhaust fumes being seeped into the vehicle. If there are big holes in the back where people are running wires through it's possible that the exhaust is going in through there," adds Carkido. 

75% of the police vehicles driven locally are the Ford Explorer, but as Mike says, he's called and tested it himself and says there are no problems with Carbon Monoxide in police vehicles driven around the Mahoning Valley.  

"I monitored three different cars; an older model with about 100,000 miles on it, a brand new car, my personal 2014 retail Explorer and we have new issues with Carbon Monoxide," adds Carkido.

Carkido says all of his vehicles are outfitted with Carbon Monoxide detectors and that Ford is investigating all of the claims nationwide. 

