Man shot outside Warren bar

Trumbull County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teen who went missing after leaving her home.More >>
Trumbull County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teen who went missing after leaving her home.More >>
Route 46 between McKees Lane and Third Street in Niles is scheduled to be closed for four days starting on Monday this week. What started out as a 30-day closing has been reduced to only four days. Local businesses were concerned that having Route 46 closed for 30 days would severely impact business. After voicing their concerns, they were able to meet with city representatives and get the closing time reduced. According to data compiled by the Eastgate Regional Council...More >>
Route 46 between McKees Lane and Third Street in Niles is scheduled to be closed for four days starting on Monday this week. What started out as a 30-day closing has been reduced to only four days. Local businesses were concerned that having Route 46 closed for 30 days would severely impact business. After voicing their concerns, they were able to meet with city representatives and get the closing time reduced. According to data compiled by the Eastgate Regional Council...More >>
The Poland/Canfield junior softball team defeated Wheelersburg 9-0 to win the State Championship.More >>
The Poland/Canfield junior softball team defeated Wheelersburg 9-0 to win the State Championship.More >>
Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer got just two outs in a four-run first inning and matched the shortest start of his big league career as the Oakland Athletics beat the Indians 7-3 on Sunday to complete a surprising...More >>
Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer got just two outs in a four-run first inning and matched the shortest start of his big league career as the Oakland Athletics beat the Indians 7-3 on Sunday to complete a surprising sweep of...More >>
Adam Frazier's game-ending single capped a two-run rally in the ninth inning that lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 Sunday.More >>
Adam Frazier's game-ending single capped a two-run rally in the ninth inning that lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 Sunday.More >>