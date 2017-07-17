Man shot outside Warren bar - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Man shot outside Warren bar

By Christine Holmes, Multi Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

Police in Warren are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized just after midnight Monday. 

According to initial reports, a man was "dumped off" at St. Joseph Hospital with gun shot wounds to his abdomen and arm. 

Security from Powerhouse Bar on Mahoning Avenue told police six or seven shots were fired outside the bar, according to reports. 

Police say they found a car with blood and a gun inside. 

The victim's condition is not known at this time, but police say he was alert when they first saw him. 

What happened leading up to the shooting and any suspect information is also unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story. Continue to check WFMJ.com and watch 21 News for more information as it becomes available.

