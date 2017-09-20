Workers recall Black Monday in the Mahoning Valley

On the 40th anniversary of Black Monday, former workers, historians and community members gathered at the Tyler History Center to remember the fateful day that marked the beginning of the end of the steel industry in the Mahoning Valley.

In describing his one and a half years at Youngstown Sheet and Tube's Campbell Works plant, Jeff May said "we all pulled together like a team-- every last one of us down there."

The second generation steel worker was walking out of the plant across the bridge on September 19,1977 with his helmet tucked under his arm when he was interviewed by Bob Kur of NBC News. Both May and his father were among the 5,000 workers who lost their jobs.

"I says work was already tight enough around there from the last recession that we had which was back in 1975, things were just beginning to pick up. You got 5,000 workers-- it's every man for himself. People are going to start leaving the area, your property taxes are going to suffer on account of this, businesses that supported the steel industry in this area were going to suffer too because they were going to lose a lot of orders," described May.

His father Elmer "Al" May had worked there for 32 years but was on vacation with Jeff's mother in Myrtle Beach at the time. Al found out when he turned on the news during a stop in Norfolk, Virginia and saw his son. Jeff did not want to break the news to his father during the trip, because he didn't want to ruin their vacation.

"He came back home and it was like somebody socked him in the stomach. It looked like it knocked the wind right out of him. I mean he was just lost, he was really really lost," explained May.

He described another time when he took his father back to the mill to get paperwork, "he was looking at the mill and he had big tears in his eyes-- it just got to him, it really did. I'll never forgive them for that-- I really won't-- that was the most horrible thing they could have done to my father. He had 32 years in there. He was a hard worker. He always said he wanted retire but he didn't want to retire this way, he wanted to retire keeping the place open."

His father retired and Jeff went on to work at Copperweld Steel in Warren until it closed and then Sharon Steel in Farrell.

Bill Farragher designed the hook and bucket logo for Sheet and Tube. In 1969, Farragher left his role in marketing with the company when the Lykes corporation bought them out.

He said that they didn't know anything about steel or marketing so he left and his staff followed him. Farragher had also heard other rumblings at different meetings.

"Mainly it was cheap steel coming in with no tariffs and this electric melt way of making steel without blast furnaces and open hearths," Farragher described.

At 95, Farragher still does work for McDonald Steel and he's optimistic about the future with 3D printing.

"3D is a very big idea and of course it's not only Youngstown Business Incubator, it's the incubator working with the college (Youngstown State University) and that's a pretty good partnership."

However one thing no one will ever forget is the history of Youngstown and the steel workers who built it.

"But for anybody that stayed here and toughed it out, God Bless them. I'll tell you what it took a lot of tenacity to do that-- a lot of tenacity," said May.

The strong camaraderie is evident today by the groups that still get together.

A steel company reunion day is set for Saturday, September 23 at the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. All are welcome to this steel history program.

