Salt Springs Road open after propane leak concerns

Concerns over a possible propane leak prompted emergency crews to block off a portion of Salt Springs Road in Mineral Ridge early Wednesday.

Trumbull County 9-1-1 tells 21 News a home in the 500 block of Carson Salt Springs road had a large propane tank that was leaking gas just before 2 am.

A portion of Salt Springs in that area was closed as a precaution while crews checked to make sure the tank was secure.

No one was injured and the road was open again about half an hour later.