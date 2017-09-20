Man arrested in Youngstown wanted for murder in Columbus

A man wanted for the murder of a teenager in Columbus was found and arrested in Youngstown last week.

Shaiquon Sharpe, 20, was picked up by Youngstown police on unrelated charges.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, its patrol responded to a call on the 900 block of E. 15th Avenue August 18, where officers found a victim shot to death.

The victim was identified as 16-year-old Ricky Darthard.

In addition to being charged with murder in Franklin County, Sharpe is booked in the Mahoning County Jail for carrying concealed weapons, obstructing official business, illegal conveyance of weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

