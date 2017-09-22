Union locals merge at GM Lordstown Assembly Plant

The men and women who make the cars in Lordstown are turning back the hands of time and will once again be represented by one UAW Local.

During meetings at the plant on Friday, members learned that UAW Local 1714 will be absorbed into UAW local 1112.

UAW Local 1112 President Glenn Johnson told 21 News that although there will be some reorganization of the union leadership, no one at the assembly plant will lose their job.

Johnson pointed out that the Lordstown Plant is the only GM manufacturer with two union locals, putting them at a competitive disadvantage with a duplication of services and the challenge of negotiating with separate unions.

Johnson, who acknowledged that the locals have experienced dwindling membership, said that the “Local 1112” name is being retained because its membership is twice as large as that of Local 1714.

Shortly after the local union merger was announced, GM Lordstown Communications Manager Thomas Mock notified local media that employees have been notified of “planned adjustments to manufacturing and administrative operations at the complex.”

Mock did not say if the announcement is related to the union merger but said hourly employees will be receiving additional information pertaining to the plans from their union leaders.

The union sent a text notification that production meetings will be held Tuesday for UAW 1714 members only.

The meetings will be held at 2 pm for the second shift and 3:30 pm for the first shift at the 1714 union hall.

Meetings for Skilled Trades members from both locals will be held on Wednesday at the UAW Local 1112 union hall. Second shift members will meet at 2 pm. The first shift will meet at 3:30 pm.

Earlier this month GM suspended Cruze production for the weeks of September 11, September 25, and October 2nd to align production with market demand

GM subsequently changed plans, returning the week of October 2nd as a production week.

Earlier this year, more than 1,000 UAW members lost their jobs when General Motors eliminated the third shift of workers producing the Chevy Cruze.

Local UAW history

According to UAW 1112 archives, from 1966 to the early 70's, the local had two bargaining units representing all the workers.

Body, paint, and trim employees were represented by the Body Shop Committee and Chassis workers were represented by the Chevy Shop Committee.

In August 1970, Fisher Body employees meeting in Newton Falls voted to form the separate local 1714 union, according to information from the UAW 1714 website.