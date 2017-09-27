Staff tied up and opioids stolen during pharmacy robbery

COMPASS Family and Community Services President and CEO Joe Caruso will be joining Leslie Barrett on the 21 News 6:40 Special tonight. He'll be talking about the drug epidemic and treatment for those with addiction live on Facebook. We invite you to join the conversation on the 21 WFMJ Facebook page. You can type in your questions in the comments section.More >>
The two men demanded all of the opiates in the store, telling the pharmacist to unlock the drug lockers.More >>
Trumbull County has set a record that no community wants to own. Health authorities say there have been 195 overdoses recorded in the county this month.More >>
An algae bloom in Lake Newport in Mill Creek Park is covering between 20 and 25 percent of the lake.More >>
The Mahoning Valley is being asked to help send aid to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, where thousands of people are in need of water, food and the basic necessities of life. And many are relatives and friends of people in the Youngstown area.More >>
Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan insists the franchise's decision to visit the White House doesn't mean the team is wading into the increasingly charged intersection of sports and politics.More >>
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says he's skipping the Pittsburgh Penguins' Oct. 10 White House visit because of recent tweets by President Donald Trump.More >>
Cleveland's city council has approved spending $200,000 to scrap pay phones that have fallen into disuse across the city.More >>
ArcelorMittal is closing part of a Philadelphia-area steel plant and will lay off about 150 workers as a result.More >>
An Ohio prison inmate is expected to plead guilty to using a restraint chain to strangle a fellow inmate on a corrections transport van. Casey Pigge (pij) was able to move around within the van despite having used a brick to kill his cellmate the previous year.More >>
In a typical week, the state Department of Corrections receives a list of 1,000 inmates who need to be assigned to one of its 25 correctional facilities.More >>
The Lancaster County coroner's office is urging relatives to claim the remains of more than five dozen people who will be buried in a single grave next week.More >>
A Pennsylvania court has denied the appeal of a man who claimed he was too large and weak to sexually assault a young girl.More >>
