Staff tied up and opioids stolen during pharmacy robbery

Three pharmacy workers are tied-up and robbed, and it wasn't money that the thieves were looking for.

The robbery goes hand in hand with an epidemic the Mahoning Valley knows all too well.

Detective-Sergeant Troy Walker of the St. Clair Township Police Department says, "One of the perpetrators told them don't be a hero and everything will be fine, you'll go home."

But for those three female employees it was like a nightmare in broad daylight at the Buckeye Pharmacy on State Route 170 in St. Clair Township.

A man pretending to want a prescription pulled a handgun, and then a second suspect with his face partially covered and gloves on appeared.

"They pulled the employees in front of the counter, they took the pharmacist at gunpoint and ordered her to open up the cabinet that had the opioids and she complied. They took all the opioids that was in there, they then zip tied all three employees and placed them into the bathroom," Det. Sgt. Walker tells 21 News.

Along with local law enforcement the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called in to determine exactly what brand of drugs were taken and exactly how many. Police say the thieves had a purpose.

"They knew what they were looking for and you know that's what they requested was opioids," Det. Sgt. Walker said.

The employees managed to free themselves and run for help. A witness in the parking lot told them he suspected something was wrong and he was already on the phone with 911.

21 News spoke to one of the employees who was tied up. She was still shaken up. She says in her opinion the suspects are cowards. The men told her and her coworkers to get on the ground face down. She says she grabbed her coworkers hand and then she prayed that none of their customers would walk in because she feared someone would get hurt.

A witness told police the suspects ran to an old model Chevy Impala dark green or black with tinted windows and a third suspect inside.

Call St. Clair Township Police if you have any information: (330) 386-3585 ext. 125.

