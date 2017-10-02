Survey: Deer dangers greatest for WV, Montana and PA drivers

Pennsylvania and West Virginia are among the top three states that have the greatest chances of a car or truck running into a deer according to a new survey by an insurance company.

State Farm has released its annual deer claim study, which ranks states by the potential drivers had of hitting a large animal, including deer, elk, and moose over a given time period.

On average, one of every 63 Pennsylvania drivers will have an insurance claim for damage caused by a collision with a deer in 2017 making it the 3rd highest state for deer collisions.

The odds are even greater in West Virginia which tops the list with a 1 and 43 chance of striking a dear.

Montana ranks number two with a 1 in 57 chance.

Ohio, where the survey says the odds are 1-in-128, comes in at number 22 on the national ranking.

Hawaii is your safest bet when it comes to avoiding deer. State Farm says your odds of hitting an antlered animal is 1-in-6,823.

The average cost for deer-vehicle claims has gone up nationwide to $4,179 from $3,995.

The likelihood of colliding with a large animal more than doubles during the months of October, November, and December, during deer mating season.

Whether you hit a large animal or it jumps into the side of your vehicle, such collisions can cause significant injuries and property damage.

State Farm offers some tips to help keep drivers safe:

Slow down, particularly at dusk and dawn

If you see one deer, be prepared for more deer to cross the road

Pay attention to deer crossing signs

Always buckle up, every trip, every time

Use your high beams to see farther, except when there is oncoming traffic

Brake if you can, but avoid swerving, which could result in a more severe crash

Remain focused on the road, scanning for hazards, including animals

Avoid distractions, like devices or eating, which might cause you to miss seeing an animal

Do not rely on products such as deer whistles, which are not proven effective

If riding a motorcycle, always wear protective gear and keep focus on the road ahead

No matter where you live, it's important to keep your eyes up and focus on the road, helping you take action in the event a large animal is suddenly in your path.

