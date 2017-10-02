Survey: Deer dangers greatest for WV, Montana and PA drivers

Lawmakers are to return to the Pennsylvania Capitol amid a three-month-old budget stalemate and expect to be briefed on the details of an evolving proposal to fill a $2.2 billion revenue gap.More >>
Pennsylvania and West Virginia are among the top three states that have the greatest chances of a car or truck running into a deer according to a new survey by an insurance company.More >>
A settlement has been reached in the civil rights lawsuit filed by a Youngstown State University football player against the university according to a court document.More >>
Crews from the Youngstown Fire Department are on the scene of a traffic accident that snarled traffic at Wilson Avenue and Center Street.More >>
Philadelphia police say they're investigating after a baby that was reportedly stillborn was found in a trash bag in a home in the city's Rhawnhurst section.More >>
The Supreme Court is leaving in place the conviction of a Pennsylvania man who posted violent rap lyrics on Facebook that took aim at his estranged wife and others.More >>
Police say two unresponsive toddlers were pulled from a southwestern Ohio river and taken to a hospital after wandering away from a family gathering at a park.More >>
The State Highway Patrol says an 11-year-old child was among five people hurt in a three-vehicle crash in north-central Ohio.More >>
Police in Ohio say an officer shot and wounded two men who were threatening people with a gun during a large fight outside an Akron nightclub.More >>
State police say a Pennsylvania man falsely reported someone stole his prescription drugs in hopes the police report would persuade his doctor to prescribe even more of the drugs.More >>
State troopers fatally shot a Pennsylvania man who reportedly had a knife and was threatening neighbors, but his family said the man was merely suicidal.More >>
An Ohio university is developing a new center to train future lawyers to become experts in space law.More >>
Officials say a man died after his canoe capsized at a Pennsylvania lake over the weekend.More >>
Authorities say human remains were found in the woods in western Pennsylvania not far from the spot where police earlier found a vehicle linked to the disappearance of two men.More >>
