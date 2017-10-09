Harvey Weinstein allegations prompt women to call out sexual harassers

Film mogul Harvey Weinstein has been fired from the company he co-founded.

This comes three days after The New York Times detailed decades of sexual harassment allegations against the producer, including one involving actress Ashley Judd.

But you don't need to be an actress in Hollywood to be a victim of sexual harassment in the workplace.

It's something that can be found anywhere and you don't have to put up with it.



Youngstown Attorney Ira Mirkin has worked on sexual harassment cases locally for decades. He says women should speak out if they feel they are being harassed in the workplace. He says the first thing to do is to keep a diary and write down all the details of what happened while they are fresh in your memory. Then bring it to the attention of the harasser's superior or someone in HR.

"Document it and complain about under the employer's policy. The failure to do that can have significant ramifications if you should, down the road, bring a lawsuit," said Mirkin.

And what constitutes sexual harassment?

"The complaints that i have represented people in range from things as minor as telling dirty jokes to serious misconduct like sexual assault," added Mirkin.

If you are getting sexually harassed and you feel you cannot stop it because you can't get proof, a matter of his word against yours, chances are you might not be alone in your fight.

"In my experience it's rare for my clients to have been the first victim although they may not know it until we dig in. And that can be critical to prove that what happened to you happened because it's likely to have happened to others," Mirkin stated.

Be sure to keep harassing texts or emails as well and contact an attorney.