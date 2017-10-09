Candidates gather one month before Election Day to make pitch to voters

A candidates forum was held Monday night on Youngstown's South Side.

Candidates running for clerk of courts, municipal judge, president of city council and mayoral candidates were all invited to pitch why they would be the best for their respective positions.

Those representing several state and local issues were also invited to speak.

In a front of a packed crowd at New Bethel Baptist Church, all four candidates for mayor made their pitch to voters as to why they would be the best fit for the city.

A popular question among candidates was how they would handle corruption in-office; citing the recent indictment of Dominic Marchinda and ties to those serving in the current administration.

"We need to usher out those folks and bring in a new fresh set of ideas and leadership. I can come in and make those emotionally difficult decisions that need to be made," said mayoral candidate Cecil Monroe.

Sean Mckinney and Tito Brown both said they would take a wait and see approach, adding they would be examining every and all cabinet positions if elected to office.

21 News asked voters in attendance what they wanted to see out of their next mayor.

"The next mayor to me has to be more responsible for the whole city, help win the schools, and the crimes, and the neighborhoods. They just have to make it a lot better than what we had in the past," said Youngstown resident Jody Baldwin

Rev. Ken Simon hosted the forum and said members of the city and his congregation are ready for safer neighborhoods and a cut down of blight city-wide.