Great Groceries: Linguine with Ham and Swiss

Linguine with Ham & Swiss

8 oz. linguine, broken in half

2 cups cubed cooked ham

1 (10.75 oz.) can condensed cream of mushroom soup

2 1/2 cups shredded Guggisberg Baby Swiss Cheese, divided

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup milk

1 onion, chopped

1/2 cup finely chopped green pepper

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

2 Tbsp. melted butter

Preheat oven to 350°.

Cook linguine according to package directions; drain.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl combine ham, cream of mushroom soup, 2 cups cheese, sour cream, milk, onion, green pepper, garlic powder and butter. Add pasta, tossing to coat.

Transfer mixture to a greased 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Cover and bake for 35 minutes. Uncover, sprinkle with remaining cheese and bake for 15 to 20 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.