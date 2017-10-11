Great Groceries: Linguine with Ham and Swiss - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Linguine with Ham and Swiss

Posted: Updated:

Linguine with Ham & Swiss

8 oz. linguine, broken in half
2 cups cubed cooked ham
1 (10.75 oz.) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
2 1/2 cups shredded Guggisberg Baby Swiss Cheese, divided
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 cup milk
1 onion, chopped
1/2 cup finely chopped green pepper
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
2 Tbsp. melted butter

Preheat oven to 350°.

Cook linguine according to package directions; drain. 

Meanwhile, in a large bowl combine ham, cream of mushroom soup, 2 cups cheese, sour cream, milk, onion, green pepper, garlic powder and butter. Add pasta, tossing to coat.

Transfer mixture to a greased 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Cover and bake for 35 minutes. Uncover, sprinkle with remaining cheese and bake for 15 to 20 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms