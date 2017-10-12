New fireworks legislation aims to legalize use in Ohio

A new poll says that Americans see the fingerprints of global warming in ever-worsening weather disasters.More >>
A new poll says that Americans see the fingerprints of global warming in ever-worsening weather disasters.More >>
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced the Mercer County regional winners for the safety outreach contest, Paint the Plow.More >>
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced the Mercer County regional winners for the safety outreach contest, Paint the Plow.More >>
Although there is no school for students on Friday, the staff at Austintown local schools will be on campus to participate in a training called A.L.I.C.E.More >>
Although there is no school for students on Friday, the staff at Austintown local schools will be on campus to participate in a training called A.L.I.C.E.More >>
A Campbell couple has been indicted after an infant was taken to the hospital with a broken wrist.More >>
A Campbell couple has been indicted after an infant was taken to the hospital with a broken wrist.More >>
A Warren man is facing new charges after allegedly forcing a woman to tie up her own children, and then raping her.More >>
A Warren man is facing new charges after allegedly forcing a woman to tie up her own children, and then raping her.More >>
Authorities say three people have been fatally shot, a fourth person stabbed and an 8-year-old boy is missing in southeast Ohio.More >>
Authorities say three people have been fatally shot, a fourth person stabbed and an 8-year-old boy is missing in southeast Ohio.More >>
An appeals court says a Pennsylvania judge was justified in denying parole to a pregnant addict to safeguard her unborn child from her drug abuse.More >>
An appeals court says a Pennsylvania judge was justified in denying parole to a pregnant addict to safeguard her unborn child from her drug abuse.More >>
A 15-year-old student has been arrested in Ohio after officials say he threatened to kill fellow students in a video posted to the mobile messaging app Snapchat.More >>
A 15-year-old student has been arrested in Ohio after officials say he threatened to kill fellow students in a video posted to the mobile messaging app Snapchat.More >>
A federal grand jury has charged 13 people from Ohio with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.More >>
A federal grand jury has charged 13 people from Ohio with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.More >>
Witnesses say a 19-year-old man fatally shot in Pennsylvania's third-largest city was gunned down after a fender bender.More >>
Witnesses say a 19-year-old man fatally shot in Pennsylvania's third-largest city was gunned down after a fender bender.More >>
Health officials say about 150 people living in eight states have been sickened by salmonella after attending a chili cook-off in Virginia.More >>
Health officials say about 150 people living in eight states have been sickened by salmonella after attending a chili cook-off in Virginia.More >>
A man charged with and acquitted of a felony for creating a Facebook page that parodied a suburban Cleveland police department is suing the city, saying it violated his right to free speech.More >>
A man charged with and acquitted of a felony for creating a Facebook page that parodied a suburban Cleveland police department is suing the city, saying it violated his right to free speech.More >>
Authorities say a falling object at a construction site struck and killed a man in Cleveland.More >>
Authorities say a falling object at a construction site struck and killed a man in Cleveland.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman whose body was found dumped in some woods of a secluded road is a homicide victim, though authorities aren't saying precisely how she died.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman whose body was found dumped in some woods of a secluded road is a homicide victim, though authorities aren't saying precisely how she died.More >>
Investigators say Alina Sheykhet filed a protective order against Matthew Darby just days before she was brutally murdered in her off-campus apartment.More >>
Investigators say Alina Sheykhet filed a protective order against Matthew Darby just days before she was brutally murdered in her off-campus apartment.More >>