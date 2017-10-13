Video helps lead police to Mercer bar burglary suspect

A tip and some detective work led Mercer police to a man suspected of burglarizing a borough bar.

Just days three days after the owner of the Mustang Bar posted surveillance video of someone breaking into his business, an arrest has been made.

Brandon E. Bruce, 36, of Mercer was arrested and booked into the county jail Thursday on charges of burglary, criminal trespassing, theft, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property.

According to a criminal complaint, Bruce smashed the window on the back door of the bar on Wilson Avenue early Monday, then broke into a cash register and two poker machines, taking $235 and causing more than $1,000 in damage.

The bar operator posted the bar's surveillance video of a hooded, masked figure on Facebook the same day as the burglary, offering a $500 reward to anyone who could identify the suspect, resulting in his arrest.

After receiving a tip that Bruce may be the suspect, police viewed surveillance video from a nearby home and spotted a Chevy Monte Carlo similar to the one seen on the bar's video.

After tracing the car to Bruce, police say he confessed to the burglary and gave the officer the hammer and pry bar used in the crime.

Mercer Borough Police Chief Brad Shrawder tells 21 News that the woman who provided the tip will collect the reward.

Bruce was locked up in the jail on $20,000 bond following his arraignment.

His next court hearing is set for October 19.