Sherrod Brown promotes Drug Take-Back Day in Austintown

Ohio U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown stopped in Austintown Monday to help promote National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, which takes place Saturday, October 28.

During his visit, Brown outlined new legislation he's introducing to help fight the opioid crisis that is killing people in Ohio every day. The Opioid Quota Act is a bill aimed at helping to reduce the number of people becoming addicted to painkillers.

"They get three weeks of pills and then can just sign up for three more weeks. That's when it's becoming addictive. The drug companies were not honest with the American public and we want to try to find a way to limit the amount of drugs that they're putting into circulation," said Brown



The Democrat also has legislation called the Interdict Act, which is aimed at stopping shipments of synthetic fentanyl from entering the U.S. Under his bill, Brown says border agents could scan shipments to detect deadly opioid fentanyl and keep it from reaching Ohio communities.



"They would have the equipment that they could detect fentanyl coming in. Then they seize it and make arrests of the people bringing it in," Brown said.

Brown's bill is supported by Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman, and Brown is supporting Portman's anti-drug legislation the STOP Act. The two bills work together in the battle against the current epidemic.

Senator Brown was joined on Monday by Austintown Police Detective Jeff Toth in urging participation in National Drug Take-Back Day when people can safely dispose of unused and outdated prescription medications.

"It's been an excellent way to reduce drug abuse, prescription over the counter drug abuse, not only among children but adults," said Toth. "And hopefully we can start to help to prevent this heroin epidemic that we're involved in now, " Toth added.