Police investigating burglary at Warren trucking company

The Warren Police Department is investigating a burglary at a Warren trucking company that may have left a dog injured.

According to police, the owner of Noah Transportation told officers that an ex-employee broke into the business.

During the investigation, a dog was found inside the garage of the business, covered in oil and limping.

Police say it's not yet known if the suspect did something to injure the dog.

The report says that the building was ransacked and that the suspect took several hundred dollars in drills and other tools.

The owner reportedly told police that the company does have video surveillance that may have captured the suspect on camera.

According to police, the ex-employee who is believed to be the suspect had a key to the business and used it to open the building.

Police have not yet named the suspect, and say charges could be pending.