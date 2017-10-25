Police investigating burglary at Warren trucking company - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police investigating burglary at Warren trucking company

Posted: Updated:
WARREN, Ohio -

The Warren Police Department is investigating a burglary at a Warren trucking company that may have left a dog injured. 

According to police, the owner of Noah Transportation told officers that an ex-employee broke into the business. 

During the investigation, a dog was found inside the garage of the business, covered in oil and limping. 

Police say it's not yet known if the suspect did something to injure the dog. 

The report says that the building was ransacked and that the suspect took several hundred dollars in drills and other tools. 

The owner reportedly told police that the company does have video surveillance that may have captured the suspect on camera. 

According to police, the ex-employee who is believed to be the suspect had a key to the business and used it to open the building. 

Police have not yet named the suspect, and say charges could be pending. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • GAO: Climate change already costing US billions in losses

    GAO: Climate change already costing US billions in losses

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 12:00 PM EDT2017-10-25 16:00:56 GMT
    A federal watchdog says climate change is already costing U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars each year, with those costs expected to rise as devastating storms, floods, fires and droughts become more frequent in...More >>
    A federal watchdog says climate change is already costing U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars each year, with those costs expected to rise as devastating storms, floods, fires and droughts become more frequent in the coming decades.More >>

  • Kelly on O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

    Kelly on O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-10-24 16:05:17 GMT
    Former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly after he questioned her loyalty for publicly revealing her story of sexual harassment at the hands of Roger Ailes.More >>
    Former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly after he questioned her loyalty for publicly revealing her story of sexual harassment at the hands of Roger Ailes.More >>

  • Dem attorneys general unite against concealed-carry gun law

    Dem attorneys general unite against concealed-carry gun law

    Monday, October 23 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-10-23 13:56:16 GMT

    Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in...

    More >>

    Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in all states.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms