Westminster tiny house could have big impact

The tiny house project at Westminster College is complete, with the first student ready to move in.More >>
The tiny house project at Westminster College is complete, with the first student ready to move in.More >>
Ohio Supreme Court justice and Democratic gubernatorial candidate William O'Neill says he'll continue to participate and vote on cases in which he was previously involved.More >>
Ohio Supreme Court justice and Democratic gubernatorial candidate William O'Neill says he'll continue to participate and vote on cases in which he was previously involved.More >>
An Ohio county prosecutor says the amount of fentanyl seized from three California men last month was enough to kill the entire population of Columbus.More >>
An Ohio county prosecutor says the amount of fentanyl seized from three California men last month was enough to kill the entire population of Columbus.More >>
An albino deer often seen in Poland died Saturday morning after being shot with an arrow Friday.More >>
An albino deer often seen in Poland died Saturday morning after being shot with an arrow Friday.More >>
State game commission officials say a 10-year-old and an older teenager have been charged with illegally killing 10 deer with a high-caliber rifle.More >>
State game commission officials say a 10-year-old and an older teenager have been charged with illegally killing 10 deer with a high-caliber rifle.More >>
Police say a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 12-year-old boy was wounded when a person opened fire on a group of teenagers in Philadelphia.More >>
Police say a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 12-year-old boy was wounded when a person opened fire on a group of teenagers in Philadelphia.More >>
Police say a 2-week-old girl in Ohio has died after the family's German shepherd got loose from a kitchen area where it had been penned in and bit her.More >>
Police say a 2-week-old girl in Ohio has died after the family's German shepherd got loose from a kitchen area where it had been penned in and bit her.More >>
By MICHAEL RUBINKAM Associated PressMore >>
By MICHAEL RUBINKAM Associated PressMore >>
A former Ohio principal of the year has been charged with multiple counts of sexual battery that authorities say involve two former high school students.More >>
A former Ohio principal of the year has been charged with multiple counts of sexual battery that authorities say involve two former high school students.More >>
Authorities say a 2-week-old girl has died after being bitten by a family dog in Cleveland.More >>
Authorities say a 2-week-old girl has died after being attacked by a family dog in Cleveland.More >>
Authorities say the parents of a 6-year-old boy found wandering alone have been criminally charged after police learned the mother sometimes secured the child's arms and legs with duct tape to a bed in the...More >>
Authorities say the parents of a 6-year-old boy found wandering alone have been criminally charged after police learned the mother sometimes secured the child's arms and legs with duct tape to a bed in the basement of...More >>
The Columbus Metropolitan Library has established new rules to "dispel the notion" that people are camping inside its buildings.More >>
The Columbus Metropolitan Library has established new rules to "dispel the notion" that people are camping inside its buildings.More >>
An Ohio city is refusing to end its legal fight to move a high-pressure natural gas pipeline away from a community of 25,000 people.More >>
An Ohio city is refusing to end its legal fight to move a high-pressure natural gas pipeline away from a community of 25,000 people.More >>
A Pennsylvania gynecologist says she has been inundated with calls from men trying to set up appointments after hearing she was permitted to prescribe medical marijuana.More >>
A Pennsylvania gynecologist says she has been inundated with calls from men trying to set up appointments after hearing she was permitted to prescribe medical marijuana.More >>