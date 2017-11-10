Veterans talk concerns over health care and jobs

Did you know the number of veterans serving in Congress is on a steady decline?

Veteran unemployment is down to a record low but many veteran issues get put on the backburner.

Nearly 60,000 veterans live the Mahoning Valley.

When asked what they think is the number one issue facing them today, most of them said health care. Many are concerned with wait times for medical treatment and help for younger vets suffering from traumatic brain injuries or PTSD.

The medical needs to be expanded a little bit more. A little bit more care for the veterans said Gary Davis of Craig Beach.

State Representative John Boccieri said, "I know one of the things they've talked about is having access to private care when there's not a V.A. hospital or a V.A. clinic. I'm sure those things are going to be debated, but we want to make sure veterans are being taken care of when they come home."

Another concern is trying to find jobs for veterans who are just getting out of the military today.

"Often times these individuals are having to take over or actually start over at the bottom instead of civilian employers recognizing their service and their expertise in a field and putting them somewhere commensurate with what experience they have," said Marine veteran, Brian Kennedy.

Herm Brewer, Director of Trumbull County Veterans Affairs, said, "It's becoming a major challenge to find the niche for that veteran to find where their skills can be best utilized. So when they transition out it shouldn't be that hard for us to know."

Many of the vets 21 News talked to Friday say they are confident the new administration will work to better serve their needs.