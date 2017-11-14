Great Groceries: Zucchini and Carrot Casserole

Zucchini and Carrot Casserole

3 Tbsp. butter, divided

3 zucchini, chopped

1 red onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 carrots, shredded

1 (15.25 oz.) can corn, drained

1 packet seasoned stuffing mix

1 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1/4 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper



Preheat oven to 425º.

Heat a large oven safe sauté pan over medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons butter. Add zucchini and onion. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until veggies start to soften. Add garlic and cook another minute.

Add carrots, corn and stuffing mix packet. Stir well to combine. Slowly add chicken broth, until all bread cubes are moistened. Season with salt and pepper. Spread remaining butter over top. Cook for 12 minutes, or until stuffing cubes are golden brown.