Former Mineral Ridge teacher, coach pleads guilty to recording undressing woman

A former teacher and track coach has pleaded guilty to charges of secretly filming a former member of his track team as she undressed.

Mineral Ridge High School teacher and coach Matthew Blair pleaded guilty to the charges of intercepting wire or electronic communications, possessing criminal tools, and voyeurism on Wednesday.

The first two charges are felonies, the third is a misdemeanor.

46-year-old Blair was the girl's track team coach and a seventh and eighth-grade science teacher in the Weathersfield School system.

Prosecutors say a woman in her early 20's was staying at Blair's Mineral Ridge home in 2016 when Blair allegedly used a clock radio equipped with a spy camera to record video of the woman when she was nude.

Investigators say Blair knew the woman from when she was on the Mineral Ridge track team.

Austintown Police Detective Jordan Yacovone previously told 21 News that the victim felt extremely violated, especially since she viewed Blair as a father figure and someone she could trust.

"The files were very personal. This camera was recording her in her bedroom during private moments, sometimes with very little or no clothing on, so they were recording her nude. Very private moments," said Yacovone.

Prosecutors say they consider the camera-equipped radio a criminal tool because it was used in the commission of a crime.

State Department of Education Records also shows no previous disciplinary action against Blair.