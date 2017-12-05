West Branch extra point is the Muscle Connection High School Football Play of the Year

A two-point conversion that involved a heads up play on the the part of three West Branch football players has been selected, through an online vote, as our Muscle Connection High School Football Play of the Year.

It happened September on 8th, in week three, at Southeast High School.

The Warriors just scored and were lined up for the conventional one point try.

However, the snap was low and the ball got back to kicker Jared Butler who rolled to the right, and before being tackled threw it to holder T.J. DeShields. He then, in turn, threw the football towards the original line of scrimmage and it was caught by Hunter Makcen who took it around the right side for the two-point conversion.



West Branch beat Southeast 43-14 and the play eventually was one of the top 10 plays on ESPN the following day.

"I was kind of freaking out because I never got the ball," said Butler who admitted T.J. was the first person I saw and that's who I threw it to.

DeShields says he was just trying to make a play and threw it to where a bunch of guys were and Makcen caught it.

"I turned around, saw the ball, caught it and I got to the end zone," said Makcen.

Muscle Connection owner John Straub was just as impressed with the play. "We sell equipment to build strong athletes, but when you see a play like this, it's all mental," Straub said.

All three players received a commemorative plaque marking their achievement.