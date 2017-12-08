Ellport homeowner fatally shoots intruder - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ellport homeowner fatally shoots intruder

ELLPORT, Pennsylvania -

Ellwood City police are investigating a shooting that happened early friday morning in the borough of Ellport.

Our sister news station based out of Pittsburgh, WPXI, is reporting that an 85 year old man – Don Lutz -- shot one of two intruders during an altercation in his Jamison Avenue home just before 1:30 am on Friday. That intruder was killed while the other fled. Police are reportedly searching for that second intruder and think that Lutz might have been targeted.

WPXI spoke with Lutz, who said he's a litle sore but is OK. Ellwood city police would not say much when we reached out to them early Friday morning, but stay connected with 21 News as we continue to learn more on this developing story.

