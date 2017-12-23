Youngstown man threatens to hurt himself, others after police pu - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown man threatens to hurt himself, others after police pull him over

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A man caught driving with a gun in Youngstown tried to kill himself and threatened to hurt others several times to prevent being sent to jail. 

Youngstown police pulled over a white Jaguar F-Pace on Redondo Avenue after they watched the driver run a red light. 

When police approached the vehicle, the driver stated he had a concealed carry permit and had a gun in the car. 

An officer found that the driver's CCW was suspended earlier this year. The driver was placed in handcuffs and placed in the back of the police cruiser. 

When police took the man to the station to finish paperwork, he started saying he was going to kill himself because he didn't want to go to jail. 

The driver, still in the car, then attempted to strangle himself using a black belt that he tightened around his neck. 

Officers were able to cut the belt off.

A few minutes later, the driver attempted to choke himself again using the cruiser's back seatbelt. 

Police removed the seatbelt while the driver continued making threats to kill himself. 

He stated he did not want to live anymore and that he hated his life while repeatedly hitting his head on the car's plexiglass window. 

The driver then tried to grab a lighter from his pants and set his jacket on fire. 

Police called an ambulance to take the driver to the hospital. 

At that point, officers said the man had taken one of his shoelaces and tried to place it in his back pocket. 

When police and the driver arrived at the hospital, he began making threats to medical staff. 

He said he hated needles, and if he gets stuck with one, he was going to kill them. 

Hospital police and medical staff held the driver down while he was given a shot. 

The driver stated he was going to come back to the hospital and hurt everyone. 

After the shot, the man then stated he didn't want to kill himself, and the only reason he said so was because he didn't want to go to jail. 

The driver was later charged with improper handling of a firearm and given a citation for running a red light.

