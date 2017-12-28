Prosecutors details 105 charges against Poland businessman

New court documents are revealing details into the 105 count indictment against Youngstown developer Dominic Marchionda.

A bill of particulars filed in Mahoning County Court on Thursday says that investigators have examined more than 50 bank accounts that Marchionda is either associated with or controls.

The bill lays out alleged crimes beginning in 2009 continuing through 2016.

According to the court documents, Marchionda in his personal capacity, and as the owner, operator, or partner in several companies, is charged "with theft for stealing money from the City of Youngstown, the State of Ohio and/or the United States of America..."

The documents say the crimes began with the Flats at Wick project and continued through the end of the Wick Tower Project.

At the heart of the allegations are money that Marchionda allegedly secured from the City of Youngstown's Waste Water Fund.

The bill of particulars reads: "The City of Youngstown offered and the defendant Marchionda and/or one of the companies listed in the various counts accepted from the City of Youngstown money...".

Part of this refers to Water Utility Grant funded by the Youngstown Water Department Fund, given to Marchionda in order to help defray the cost of upgrades to the water and sewer infrastructure in the Flats at Wick, Erie Terminal, and Wick Tower.

The bill of particulars details a progression in which investigators say Marchionda secured Water Utility Grants and then transferred funds directly into his own personal account or disbursed them into accounts for several of his other companies.

Marchionda and 3 John Does allegedly "worked together to secure the Water Utility Grant funds" and additional John Doe "received benefits as a result of assisting in the transaction from more than one person."

According to the court records, Marchionda provided false documentation to the City of Youngstown regarding work done at the Erie Terminal Project in order to receive more funding.



For instance, the particulars say that Marchionda submitted records indicating that $90,000 worth of demolition work was done in Erie Terminal, when in fact no demolition had been completed yet.

The bill reads: "Such billing was a ruse that Dominic Marchionda played a major role in creating and executing so that B&B Contractors and Developers account would be paid for the work it did at the Flats at Wick Project."

Prosecutors also allege that Marchionda lied about how much sewer or plumbing work was done on the Erie Terminal Project, securing additional grant funds from the Youngstown Water Utility Grant that he would not have gotten otherwise.

Investigators say that of a $1,200,000 Water utility grant for the Flats at Wick Project, more and $1,000,000 was used "beyond excess".

"In fact, a lot of money was diverted to Dominic Marchionda, so that he could pay his personal bills to maintain his lavish country club lifestyle and to improve his status in the community."

In addition, the bill declares that Marchionda used money from float loans provided through the city of Youngstown in the same way.

For instance, in one argument, prosecutors allege that out of an additional $2,000,000 in float loans "thousands of Float Loan dollars were converted by Marchionda for his own use or the use of companies that he owned or controlled."

Meanwhile, the documents also outline allegations that Marchionda lied on payroll sheets in order to receive federal money in the form of Brownfield Loan Funds and Energy Loans Funds "used to clean up environmental hazards of concerns" at each of the Flats at Wick, Erie Terminal Project, Wick Tower Project.

The bill says: "certified payroll sheets were falsified by Dominic Marchionda. In addition, where applicable, Marchionda hid the fact that he is related to Rubino Construction in that he has been its President and running it since 2006. Rubino Construction has few if any employees and pays most people who work for it as independent contractors not withholding payroll taxes."

In just one allegation, prosecutors say Marchionda received $5,000,000 in Energy Loan Funds as part of the American Recovery Act.

Marchionda is also charged with one count of stealing from a charity.

Investigators say he stole money from a golf outing to benefit the Rich Center for Autism and used the money "to purchase jewelry for his wife."

The bill of particulars mentions several times that certain transactions and bank accounts are still under investigation.

The State Auditor's Office has previously told 21 News that there could be charges filed against other individuals as well.

Though the bill of particulars does not name other individuals there are references to several John Does, some of whom "knew the water grant money was not going to be used for water or sewer related purposes", at least one whom "received benefits as a result of assisting in the transactions", and several who were not employees of the City of Youngstown who helped to secure the Water Utility Grant Funds.

Although the bill of particulars does not name certain individuals, one sentence of the previously filed indictment says that in 2009 a Youngstown based business paid a $25,000 bribe to a city official to ensure that the Flats at Wick Project would obtain city approval and to "take care of Dave".

21 News reached out to Marchionda's attorney John McCaffrey for comment after hours Thursday and did not hear back.

Marchionda faces the following charges:

One count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree

Three counts of Aggravated Theft, felonies of the first degree

One count of Aggravated Theft, a felony of the second degree

65 counts of Money Laundering, felonies of the third degree

15 counts of Tampering with Records, felonies of the third degree

Eight counts of Telecommunications Fraud, felonies of the third degree

Two counts of Receiving Stolen Property, felonies of the third degree

Two counts of Receiving Stolen Property, felonies of the fourth degree

One count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth degree

One count of Falsification, a felony of the third degree

One count of Attempted Grand Theft, a felony of the fourth degree

One count of Attempted Securing Writing by Deception, a felony of the fourth degree

One count of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree

Rubino Construction, Inc., of Youngstown, was indicted on the following 55 counts:

One count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree

One count of Aggravated Theft, a felony of the second degree

Two counts of Receiving Stolen Property, felonies of the third degree

48 counts of Money Laundering, felonies of the third degree

Two counts of Receiving Stolen Property, felonies of the fourth degree

One count of Tampering with Records, a felony of the third degree

U.S. Campus Suites, LLC, of Poland, was indicted on the following seven counts:

One count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree

One count of Aggravated Theft, a felony of the second degree

Three counts of Money Laundering, felonies of the third degree

Two counts of Receiving Stolen Property, felonies of the fourth degree

Erie Terminal Place, LLC, of Poland, was indicted on the following five counts:

One count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree

One count of Aggravated Theft, a felony of the third degree

Three counts of Tampering with Records, felonies of the third degree

Wick Properties, LLC, of Poland, was indicted on the following 16 counts:

One count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree

One count of Aggravated Theft, a felony of the first degree

One count of Aggravated Theft, a felony of the fourth degree

Nine counts of Tampering with Records, felonies of the third degree

Four counts of Money Laundering, felonies of the third degree

Villas di Tuscany, LLC, of Poland, was indicted on the following 15 counts:

13 counts of Money Laundering, felonies of the third degree

Two counts of Receiving Stolen Property, felonies of the fourth degree

Marchionda is scheduled to be in court again in March.