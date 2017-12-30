15 vehicles involved in Pennsylvania crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

15 vehicles involved in Pennsylvania crash

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
GLADWYN, PA. (AP) -

A crash involving more than a dozen cars has closed down a stretch of a major highway in Pennsylvania.

Authorities say the crash on the Schuylkill Expressway occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes in Montgomery County.

Several injuries were reported, but further details were not immediately available.

Roughly 15 cars were involved in the crash, which forced the roadway to be shut down in both directions.

Authorities say a steady snow was falling at the time and road conditions were slick in some areas.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms