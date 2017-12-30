15 vehicles involved in Pennsylvania crash

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning carMore >>
Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch
Facebook says it is changing how it identifies "fake news" stories on its platform to a more effective system.
Snowy owls have descended on the Great Lakes region and northeastern U.S. in huge numbers in recent weeks, to the delight of birdwatchers.
Mayor elect Jamael Tito Brown's Oath of Office ceremony is underway Saturday afternoon for immediate family and close friends. The ceremony is taking place at Union Baptist Church in Youngstown. Brown said two ceremonies are needed to accommodate scheduling conflicts with holiday schedules.
A crash involving more than a dozen cars has closed down a stretch of a major highway in Pennsylvania.
An Italian restaurant in Warren closed its doors on Friday.
The American Red Cross reports heating equipment is the second leading cause of house fires.
For the most part, we think of New Year's Eve as a holiday geared more toward adults, but more and more lately places in the Valley are trying to get the kids involved.
