Brown officially sworn in as Youngstown's 51st mayor

In just two days, Youngstown will be under the leadership of a new mayor.

Saturday afternoon, Jamael Tito Brown was officially sworn into office as the city's 51st mayor.

The ceremony took place at New Bethel Baptist Church on the city's south side.

Also sworn into office was re-elected Municipal Clerk of Courts Sarah Brown-Clark. As well as newly elected Council President DeMaine Kitchen.

Presiding over the ceremony was Youngstown Municipal Court Judge Carla Baldwin. Baldwin is the first African American woman to serve as an elected judge in the Mahoning Valley.

Brown was the last of the three to be sworn into office. During a speech that followed, Brown had a reoccurring them, "It's not my fault, but it's my responsibility."

Brown went on to say, "We can't have leadership that will exploit the poor, prey on the weak and manipulate those that are less fortunate."

He asked the community, to then have a role in helping reshape the city.

"I talk about greater government transparency, inclusion and unity among us all," said Brown. "I ask you will you help me?"

