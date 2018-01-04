Niles, Hermitage Kmart stores to close in April

Two more Valley Kmart stores will be closing their doors shortly.

Sears Holding announced on Thursday that an additional 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores will be closed for good.

Among the list of impacted stores are Kmart locations in Niles and Hermitage.

According to the company, employees at the stores were notified Thursday morning that the closures would take place.

A company spokesperson could not clarify how many employees are being affected.

However, a statement from the company says, "Eligible associates will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores."

As of the latest round of closings, only two Kmart locations remain in the Valley- New Castle and East Liverpool.

Liquidation sales are slated to begin as early as January 12th.

No exact date was given for the stores final day, however, the location is slated to be closed by "early April".

The Austintown Kmart is expected to close at the end of the month. The store's last day is set for January 28.

The full list of stores impacted by the latest round of closures can be seen here: