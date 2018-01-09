Canfield police warn of fraudulent email scam - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Canfield police warn of fraudulent email scam

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
CANFIELD, Ohio -

Canfield police are warning of a scam involving fraudulent emails. 

A city business was sent an email from a person posing as a known contact.

They requested money be wired to a bank account in Georgia. 

The email address was incorrect, which alerted employees that the request was fake. 

Columbiana and Hermitage police have also warned about recent, similar scams.

The Columbiana Police Chief is warning residents after he received a scam email trying to steal his identity.

Chief Gladis says if you ever receive an email like this one, do not respond or provide any personal information or identification.

Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell reported someone recently tried to trick a city finance official into wiring $23,000 to them, claiming the city owed the money to a supplier in Illinois.

The scam could easily be adapted to target non-government businesses, according to Jewell, who says governments and businesses should verify any suspicious emails by face to face or phone conversation before making any payments.

