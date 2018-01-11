ECOT could shut down after losing sponsor

The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow (ECOT) could shut down as early as next week.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, problems started to arise after ECOT's long-time sponsor severed its relationship with the school due it ECOT's growing financial troubles.

Ohio charter schools can't operate without a sponsor.

Sponsors collect up to three percent of a school's state funding and are responsible for the school's performance and compliance with state law.

The Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West, ECOT"s sponsor, told school officials this week that it's suspending operations "at or near the end of the current semester" and terminating its sponsorship contract.