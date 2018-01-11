ECOT could shut down after losing sponsor

The state of Ohio recently gave the Valley quarter of a million dollars to combat the opioid epidemic by expanding detox beds. Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said the opioid crisis impacts more than just those doing drugs.More >>
Liberty police are asking for help identifying two men who broke into the Belmont Avenue Metro PCS.More >>
Under law, Ohio pharmacists are required to make some effort to keep a profile on each patient. They're suppose review other medications, and the condition of a patient. As well as offer council to patients. They're three important steps that may not be taking place as often as they should.More >>
The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow (ECOT) could shut down as early as next week.More >>
A man is in critical condition after he was shot by police in Pittsburgh.More >>
An Ohio school district has acknowledged that a teacher made a mistake after a black student reported that he was told he might be lynched if he didn't get back to work.More >>
The wife of a man charged with fatally shooting his neighbor's dog says her husband was simply trying to protect their own puppy.More >>
Updated records show Ohio's adult prison population is continuing to fall in the new year.More >>
A 24-year-old man charged in the stabbing deaths of his 4-year-old daughter and the girl's mother is being held without bond in central Ohio on two counts of murder.More >>
Cincinnati police say data from high-tech devices installed to track the sound of gunfire in the city show that people call 911 in only about one out of every six of those incidents.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio woman accused in the deaths of three dogs found dead due to neglect and cold weather and the malnourishment of four other dogs has been charged with animal cruelty.More >>
Authorities say a 62-year-old Pennsylvania woman was found frozen to death in her home's enclosed porch over the weekend after an apparent fall.More >>
Prosecutors have decided not to seek the death penalty against a man charged in a Pennsylvania house fire that killed three children.More >>
Fire officials say a Pennsylvania man was lucky to survive being pinned by a huge chunk of ice that he knocked off the side of his house.More >>
