YSU women fall to Wright State, 73-50

Wright State scored the final eight points of the first period and went on to beat the Youngstown State women's basketball team 73-50 on Monday afternoon at the Nutter Center.

The 8-0 run allowed the Raiders to take an 18-9 lead, which grew to 38-21 at halftime. Wright State had three-point edges in each of the final two periods for the final margin.

Sarah Cash had 12 points while Nikki Arbanas had 11 for the Penguins, who shot 38.8 percent. That was only slightly below Wright State's 40.5 percent, but the Raiders had 11 more field goals on 25 more attempts.

Wright State had 21 offensive rebounds, which translated into 28 second-chance points. Wright State also converted 19 Penguins turnovers into 29 points, with a large amount of those coming in transition.

Chelsea Welch scored 23 points, and Lexi Smith and Emily Vogelpohl both notched double-doubles for the Raiders, who improved to 14-4 overall and 5-1 in Horizon League play.

The Penguins were playing their third road game in five days, and Monday's contest against the Raiders followed emotionally-draining losses to #23 Green Bay (65-56) and Milwaukee (62-61). Wright State played just once last week on a short trip to Northern Kentucky.

YSU's only lead of the game came when Cash scored on the first possession of the game. Wright State scored the next six points, and its lead was just 10-9 following a 3-pointer by YSU's Chelsea Olson with 2:50 left in the opening period. YSU had three turnovers in the final two minutes, which allowed Wright State to build its 18-9 advantage.

Wright State continued its run to go up 21-9 two minutes into the second period, but YSU climbed back to within 25-19 on an Indiya Benjamin basket with three minutes left. Wright State closed the half by outscoring the Penguins 13-2, with eight of those points coming off turnovers or offensive rebounds.

Wright State led 38-21 at halftime, and the margin grew to 24 in the third period and 26 in the fourth.

Youngstown State's next contest will be at Cleveland State on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Source: Youngstown State University