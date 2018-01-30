Howland High School raises awareness about heroin epidemic - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Howland High School raises awareness about heroin epidemic

By Lindsay McCoy, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
HOWLAND TWP., Ohio -

Students and families packed into Howland High School's gymnasium Tuesday to learn how the heroin epidemic is hitting close to home.

The second annual "Faces of Heroin" presentation included speakers who shared their first-hand experiences with the epidemic and how addiction has taken the lives of those they loved. 

Trumbull County Sheriff Chief Deputy Joe Dragovich, a Howland Township firefighter and the sister of a 2002 Howland High School graduate were among those who shared their personal stories to warn students about the impact of doing drugs.

Students say the message was powerful.

"This is actually effecting the students here, they have many family members, these are Howland graduates, these are people in our community, with other programs you show people that you may not know," Brian Ringold said, Howland High School senior.

The messages were shared with students in grades 9-12. Recovery and drug prevention resources were on hand to offer help to any students who needed it.

  • Boardman dad will spend 4 days in jail after clown prank

    A Boardman dad has been found guilty of inducing panic, after changing his plea to no contest in a unique discipline case. 

  • Mahoning Sheriff on social media as crime-fighting tool

    On-line accounts such as Twitter and Facebook are being used every day in law enforcement to help solve crimes and take offenders off the streets.

  • Boardman police release surveillance pictures of robbery suspect

    Police are hoping surveillance pictures might help find the suspects at the center of a robbery investigation, and chase through several Valley neighborhoods on Monday.

