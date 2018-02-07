Couple charged with soda shoplifting spree in Canfield, Boardman, Neshannock

The arrest of a Youngstown couple for allegedly stealing 25 cases of Pepsi Cola from a Canfield grocery store has led to charges for similar crimes in Boardman and Neshannock Townships.

21 News first reported in January that Canfield police had arrested 28-year-old Ashley Mock and her 26-year-old fiance Frankie Russo.

Detectives say that on January 26 the two went into the Giant Eagle on Route 224 and stole so much Pepsi, cartons were falling out of the shopping carts as they were being wheeled out of the store.

Police looked at surveillance video and traced the couple's car to a home in Campbell where the arrested Russo and Mock on charges of theft.

It's estimated 25 cases of Pepsi were taken.

The arrests led Boardman police to charge the two in connection with the theft of two cubes of Pepsi and two cubes of Mountain Dew from the Market Street Dollar General on January 4.

More recently, Neshannock Township Police in Lawrence County filed theft and conspiracy charges against Russo and Mock.

Police say the two stole Red Bull and Pepsi from the Giant Eagle on January 28.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video estimate 40 cartons were taken, valued at around $560.

As of Wednesday morning, both Russo and Mock were still in the Mahoning County jail.