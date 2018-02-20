Springlike Warmth To Be Swept Away Wednesday

The incredible February warm spell will comer to a rather sudden end on Wednesday. The day will start off very warm but a powerful cold front will send temperatures plummeting by the end of the morning. The colder air will be accompanied by some chilly showers and a gusty breeze.

Another surge of moisture will lead to increasing chances for precipitation again late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. While temperatures will be near or even somewhat below freezing at ground level, temperatures aloft will be above freezing. This will lead to a period of freezing rain, especially north of Rt. 224. While impacts should be minimized by the marginal temperatures and early morning timing, check the forecast often as we get closer to the onset of the rain.

Milder air will return at the end of the work week but it looks soggy at times Friday through Sunday.