Senators O'Brien and Uecker Introduce Ohio Sportsman and Wildlife Bill

State Senators Sean J. O'Brien (D-Bazetta) and Joe Uecker (R-Miami Township) introduced legislation to encourage more people to participate in hunting and fishing in Ohio.

Senate Bill 257 would allow the chief of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources' Division of Wildlife to exempt certain people, including veterans and the disabled, from being required to have a fishing license.

It would also allow the chief to issue multi-year, lifetime or combination fishing and hunting licenses and would let mobility-impaired Ohioans hunt from all-purpose vehicles on private and public land.

"Our bipartisan legislation will contribute to the overall health and well-being of Ohio residents by encouraging them to get outdoors and enjoy nature," said Senator O'Brien. "It will increase the number of sportsmen and sportswomen hunting and fishing in Ohio each year and will also increase the revenue available to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, which will help fund conservation activities across the state."

The proposed bill would also allow non-resident youths to purchase hunting licenses at the same price as Ohio youths.

Under the bill, senior residents would be able to obtain "apprentice senior hunting licenses," which allow them to go hunt together with people who already have hunting licenses as they complete the required training.

Senators O'Brien and Uecker have been working together with representatives from the ODNR to craft this proposed legislation.