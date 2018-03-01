10 Valley men indicted after underage sex sting - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

10 Valley men indicted after underage sex sting

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
Keith Cramer (U.L) Dallas Runner (U.R) Terrance Hymes (L.L) James Smith (L.R) Keith Cramer (U.L) Dallas Runner (U.R) Terrance Hymes (L.L) James Smith (L.R)
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Mahoning County Grand jury found that there was enough evidence to proceed with trials against all ten suspects in an underage sex sting operation. 

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene announced at a news conference on Wednesday that the men have already been charged and rounded up over the last three days after allegedly exchanging online messages with undercover agents posing as children as young as 12.

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted all 10 men. 

The joint investigation that included prosecutors and law enforcement from the state and northeast Ohio communities.

A list of the suspects and their indicted charges can be seen here:

Terrance Hymes, 28, Youngstown:

  • Importuning
  • Possessing Criminal Tools

Dallas Runner, 28, Niles:

  • Importuning
  • Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
  • Disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile (3 counts)
  • Possessing criminal tools

James Smith, 51, Akron:

  • Importuning
  • Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
  • Possessing criminal tools

Keith Cramer, 19, Niles:

  • Importuning
  • Possessing criminal tools

Jason Krzyzewski, 41, Sharon:

  • Importuning
  • Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
  • Disseminating matter harmful to juveniles
  • Possessing criminal tools

Michael Bowman, 39, Youngstown:

  • Importuning
  • Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
  • Possessing criminal tools

Matthew Lee, 33, Warren:

  • Importuning
  • Disseminating matter harmful to juveniles
  • Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
  • Possessing criminal tools

Kyle Malice, 24, Boardman:

  • Importuning
  • Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
  • Possessing criminal tools

Andrew Pitts, 36, Youngstown:

  • Importuning (2 charges)
  • Disseminating matter harmful to juveniles
  • Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
  • Possessing criminal tools

Tyler Kachelries, 25, Youngstown:

  • Importuning
  • Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
  • Attempted corrupting another with drugs
  • Possessing criminal tools
     

An indictment is not a determination of guilt- rather a grand jury decides that there is enough evidence to warrant a criminal jury to hear the arguments of the prosecution and defense. 

Under Ohio law, importuning is the solicitation of someone for sex acts.

Authorities have charged suspects with the criminal tool violation for using cell phones to make arrangements for encounters with their alleged victims.

Some of the charges could require jail time if the men are convicted according to officials.

While the operation was carried out by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, it was with the assistance of the Mahoning County Prosecutor, Austintown Police, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the State Highway Patrol, Warren Police, the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, and the Ohio Investigative Unit.

The Ohio Attorney General's Crimes Against Children Initiative helps local authorities investigate and prosecute those who commit crimes against children.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Agency weighs new rules for climbers' poop on Alaska peak

    Agency weighs new rules for climbers' poop on Alaska peak

    Thursday, March 1 2018 6:10 PM EST2018-03-01 23:10:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...(AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...
    The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.More >>
    The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.More >>

  • Astronomers glimpse cosmic dawn, when the stars switched on

    Astronomers glimpse cosmic dawn, when the stars switched on

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:25 PM EST2018-03-01 22:25:08 GMT
    (N.R. Fuller/National Science Foundation via AP). This image provided by the National Science Foundation shows a timeline of the universe. Scientists have detected a signal from 180 million years after the Big Bang when the earliest stars began glowing...(N.R. Fuller/National Science Foundation via AP). This image provided by the National Science Foundation shows a timeline of the universe. Scientists have detected a signal from 180 million years after the Big Bang when the earliest stars began glowing...
    For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.More >>
    For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.More >>

  • Immigration head blames Oakland mayor for 800 missed arrests

    Immigration head blames Oakland mayor for 800 missed arrests

    Thursday, March 1 2018 7:21 AM EST2018-03-01 12:21:55 GMT
    (Randy Vazquez/ Bay Area News Group via AP). In this Sunday Feb. 25, 2018 photo, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf holds a press conference to address potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the area at Fruitvale Village in Oakland, Calif. I...(Randy Vazquez/ Bay Area News Group via AP). In this Sunday Feb. 25, 2018 photo, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf holds a press conference to address potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the area at Fruitvale Village in Oakland, Calif. I...
    A federal immigration official says about 800 people living in Northern California were able to avoid arrest thanks to a warning by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.More >>
    A federal immigration official says about 800 people living in Northern California were able to avoid arrest thanks to a warning by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms