10 Valley men indicted after underage sex sting

A Mahoning County Grand jury found that there was enough evidence to proceed with trials against all ten suspects in an underage sex sting operation.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene announced at a news conference on Wednesday that the men have already been charged and rounded up over the last three days after allegedly exchanging online messages with undercover agents posing as children as young as 12.

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted all 10 men.

The joint investigation that included prosecutors and law enforcement from the state and northeast Ohio communities.

A list of the suspects and their indicted charges can be seen here:

Terrance Hymes, 28, Youngstown:

Importuning

Possessing Criminal Tools

Dallas Runner, 28, Niles:

Importuning

Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile (3 counts)

Possessing criminal tools

James Smith, 51, Akron:

Importuning

Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Possessing criminal tools

Keith Cramer, 19, Niles:

Importuning

Possessing criminal tools

Jason Krzyzewski, 41, Sharon:

Importuning

Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

Possessing criminal tools

Michael Bowman, 39, Youngstown:

Importuning

Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Possessing criminal tools

Matthew Lee, 33, Warren:

Importuning

Disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Possessing criminal tools

Kyle Malice, 24, Boardman:

Importuning

Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Possessing criminal tools

Andrew Pitts, 36, Youngstown:

Importuning (2 charges)

Disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Possessing criminal tools

Tyler Kachelries, 25, Youngstown:

Importuning

Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Attempted corrupting another with drugs

Possessing criminal tools



An indictment is not a determination of guilt- rather a grand jury decides that there is enough evidence to warrant a criminal jury to hear the arguments of the prosecution and defense.

Under Ohio law, importuning is the solicitation of someone for sex acts.

Authorities have charged suspects with the criminal tool violation for using cell phones to make arrangements for encounters with their alleged victims.

Some of the charges could require jail time if the men are convicted according to officials.

While the operation was carried out by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, it was with the assistance of the Mahoning County Prosecutor, Austintown Police, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the State Highway Patrol, Warren Police, the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, and the Ohio Investigative Unit.

The Ohio Attorney General's Crimes Against Children Initiative helps local authorities investigate and prosecute those who commit crimes against children.