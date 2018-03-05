Warren neighborhood street plagued with potholes - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren neighborhood street plagued with potholes

Posted: Updated:
By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

A portion of Elm Street in Warren is less than a quarter of a mile long but for Sherry Surrena, who lives on the road, she said, "It's like playing Russian Roulette with your car." 

Surrena went on to say, "You just have no choice but to hit one hole. You've just got to figure out which ones the deepest one."

Another neighbor told 21 News she now takes the long way around, using other streets to avoid her own road.

"I don't come this way anymore because I'm afraid I'm going to bust a tire or bust a rim," said Pam Bumgardner.

Some city leaders agree the street needs to be repaved, but the challenge is to be smart with taxpayer dollars. That's because an infrastructure project for wastewater and storm sewer lines is planned for the future. As part of that project, the street will be torn up.

"We don't want to repave a road that we know is going to be torn up," said Councilman-At-Large Eddie Colbert. 

Unfortunately, Colbert said after looking into the problem more. he's learned the infrastructure project will be done in a few phases. The one addressing Elm Street may not begin until next year at the earliest.

"I did speak with the director. He has some ideas of what we could do in the meantime to try and fix that road," said Colbert. "We understand no one deserves to live in that type of situation, whether it be just unsightly, to the fact that it can cost you money at the end of the day with taking your car over it."

Neighbors though are skeptical based on what they've seen in the past, anything but repaving the street may not be enough.

"The last time they come out they took all the blacktop off and they lowered the road down and now all the water lays in the road," said Herman Hoffaker.

"They came out they cold patched, lasted maybe a week because of the rain. Gone. Here we go again," said Surrena.
 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Buried alive: Video shows man's rescue after avalanche

    Buried alive: Video shows man's rescue after avalanche

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 1:09 AM EST2018-03-06 06:09:24 GMT
    (Heavenly Mountain Resort via AP). In this photo provided by the Heavenly Mountain Resort, fresh snow covers most of a table and chairs Friday, March 2, 2018, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. A blizzard warning was in effect for parts of the Sierra Nevada, ...(Heavenly Mountain Resort via AP). In this photo provided by the Heavenly Mountain Resort, fresh snow covers most of a table and chairs Friday, March 2, 2018, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. A blizzard warning was in effect for parts of the Sierra Nevada, ...
    Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow.More >>
    Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow.More >>

  • Oregon governor signs first gun law since Florida massacre

    Oregon governor signs first gun law since Florida massacre

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 1:09 AM EST2018-03-06 06:09:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky). Oregon Gov. Kate Brown hands out one of the pens that she used to sign the first gun-control legislation signed into law in America since the Valentine’s Day massacre at a Florida high school, on the steps of the state Capitol...(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky). Oregon Gov. Kate Brown hands out one of the pens that she used to sign the first gun-control legislation signed into law in America since the Valentine’s Day massacre at a Florida high school, on the steps of the state Capitol...
    A bill prohibiting domestic abusers and people under restraining orders from owning firearms on Monday became America's first new gun control law since a Florida high school massacre killed 17.More >>
    A bill prohibiting domestic abusers and people under restraining orders from owning firearms on Monday became America's first new gun control law since a Florida high school massacre killed 17.More >>

  • Astronomers glimpse cosmic dawn, when the stars switched on

    Astronomers glimpse cosmic dawn, when the stars switched on

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:33 AM EST2018-03-06 05:33:32 GMT
    (N.R. Fuller/National Science Foundation via AP). This image provided by the National Science Foundation shows a timeline of the universe. Scientists have detected a signal from 180 million years after the Big Bang when the earliest stars began glowing...(N.R. Fuller/National Science Foundation via AP). This image provided by the National Science Foundation shows a timeline of the universe. Scientists have detected a signal from 180 million years after the Big Bang when the earliest stars began glowing...
    For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.More >>
    For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms