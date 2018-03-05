Warren neighborhood street plagued with potholes

A portion of Elm Street in Warren is less than a quarter of a mile long but for Sherry Surrena, who lives on the road, she said, "It's like playing Russian Roulette with your car."

Surrena went on to say, "You just have no choice but to hit one hole. You've just got to figure out which ones the deepest one."

Another neighbor told 21 News she now takes the long way around, using other streets to avoid her own road.

"I don't come this way anymore because I'm afraid I'm going to bust a tire or bust a rim," said Pam Bumgardner.

Some city leaders agree the street needs to be repaved, but the challenge is to be smart with taxpayer dollars. That's because an infrastructure project for wastewater and storm sewer lines is planned for the future. As part of that project, the street will be torn up.

"We don't want to repave a road that we know is going to be torn up," said Councilman-At-Large Eddie Colbert.

Unfortunately, Colbert said after looking into the problem more. he's learned the infrastructure project will be done in a few phases. The one addressing Elm Street may not begin until next year at the earliest.

"I did speak with the director. He has some ideas of what we could do in the meantime to try and fix that road," said Colbert. "We understand no one deserves to live in that type of situation, whether it be just unsightly, to the fact that it can cost you money at the end of the day with taking your car over it."

Neighbors though are skeptical based on what they've seen in the past, anything but repaving the street may not be enough.

"The last time they come out they took all the blacktop off and they lowered the road down and now all the water lays in the road," said Herman Hoffaker.

"They came out they cold patched, lasted maybe a week because of the rain. Gone. Here we go again," said Surrena.

