Snow Showers, Localized Slick Conditions into Friday AM

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
Cold, gusty winds will be accompanied by snow showers into the first part of Friday. The most numerous snow showers will be in Trumbull and Mercer counties. Accumulations will be highest in those areas but travelers should watch for slick spots on untreated surfaces throughout the region.

Flurries will give way to partial clearing Friday night. We expect some sunshine both Saturday and Sunday but temperatures will remain on the chilly side for early March. 

A reinforcing shot of cold air is on the way for early next week. The weather will resemble early February rather than mid-March with occasional snow showers in the forecast. 

