Snow Showers, Localized Slick Conditions into Friday AM

Cold, gusty winds will be accompanied by snow showers into the first part of Friday. The most numerous snow showers will be in Trumbull and Mercer counties. Accumulations will be highest in those areas but travelers should watch for slick spots on untreated surfaces throughout the region.

Highest impacts from snow showers will be in parts of Trumbull,Mercer counties tonight and early Friday. But even in other areas, watch for quick reductions in visibility. Untreated surfaces can become slick even in areas that don't see much accumulation. pic.twitter.com/gV2AoAWqIn — Eric Wilhelm (@EricWFMJ) March 8, 2018

Flurries will give way to partial clearing Friday night. We expect some sunshine both Saturday and Sunday but temperatures will remain on the chilly side for early March.

A reinforcing shot of cold air is on the way for early next week. The weather will resemble early February rather than mid-March with occasional snow showers in the forecast.