Jury convicts Bristolville man of murder

A jury in Warren has found a 19-year-old Bristolville man guilty of murdering a Warren man whose body was found in a remote area of Trumbull County.

The jury deliberated less than five hours on Friday before returning the verdict against Austin Burke.

Investigators say Burke shot 22-year-old Kenneth Sample who was reported missing last June.

Sample's body was found a few days later near a secluded area of the Grand River Game Lands in Bristolville.

Burke was arrested days later after allegedly robbing the Pizza Joe's restaurant in Cortland.

He will be sentenced on charges of aggravated murder and tampering with evidence, two charges of aggravated robbery, and weapons violations.