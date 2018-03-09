Jury convicts Bristolville man of murder - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Jury convicts Bristolville man of murder

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

A jury in Warren has found a  19-year-old Bristolville man guilty of murdering a Warren man whose body was found in a remote area of Trumbull County.

The jury deliberated less than five hours on Friday before returning the verdict against Austin Burke.

Investigators say Burke shot 22-year-old Kenneth Sample who was reported missing last June.

Sample's body was found a few days later near a secluded area of the Grand River Game Lands in Bristolville.

Burke was arrested days later after allegedly robbing the Pizza Joe's restaurant in Cortland.

He will be sentenced on charges of aggravated murder and tampering with evidence, two charges of aggravated robbery, and weapons violations.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Friday, March 9 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-03-09 23:07:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More >>
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More >>

  • Bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, study says

    Bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, study says

    Friday, March 9 2018 1:49 PM EST2018-03-09 18:49:21 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - In a June 26, 1928 file photo, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales. Bones found in 1940 on a wes...(AP Photo, File). FILE - In a June 26, 1928 file photo, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales. Bones found in 1940 on a wes...
    An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.More >>
    An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.More >>

  • Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Friday, March 9 2018 8:37 AM EST2018-03-09 13:37:52 GMT
    (Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Lordstown neighbors not pleased with proposed warehouse project

    Lordstown neighbors not pleased with proposed warehouse project

    Friday, March 9 2018 7:22 PM EST2018-03-10 00:22:24 GMT

    A development project being viewed as another big economic boom for Lordstown is not sitting well with some neighbors near the project site. The property site is along Bailey Road south of the Ohio turnpike. It's where the TJX companies and it's Homegoods brand want to invest $160 million in a distribution center. The company has purchase and sale agreements for 290 acres, pending appropriate approvals and zoning changes. The site also borders Hallock-Young Road, ...

    More >>

    A development project being viewed as another big economic boom for Lordstown is not sitting well with some neighbors near the project site. The property site is along Bailey Road south of the Ohio turnpike. It's where the TJX companies and it's Homegoods brand want to invest $160 million in a distribution center. The company has purchase and sale agreements for 290 acres, pending appropriate approvals and zoning changes. The site also borders Hallock-Young Road, ...

    More >>

  • Police name Shenango Township bank robbery suspect

    Police name Shenango Township bank robbery suspect

    Friday, March 9 2018 6:17 PM EST2018-03-09 23:17:06 GMT

    A New Castle man has been charged with robbing a bank in Shenango Township earlier this month. 

    More >>

    A New Castle man has been charged with robbing a bank in Shenango Township earlier this month. 

    More >>

  • Feds and task force raid suspected Warren drug house

    Feds and task force raid suspected Warren drug house

    Friday, March 9 2018 5:45 PM EST2018-03-09 22:45:47 GMT
    1030 Mason NW1030 Mason NW

    A three-month investigation leads to a raid on a suspected drug house in Warren. 

    More >>

    A three-month investigation leads to a raid on a suspected drug house in Warren. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms