Trial date for Claudia Hoerig pushed back after motion to dismiss

Claudia Hoerig will no longer face a jury in April- instead, a new trial date has been set for September.

Hoerig's defense team was hoping to have a hearing on their motion to dismiss the aggravated murder charge against her based on what they are saying was a failure to meet the speedy trial guidelines.

But at the hearing, the defense asked for additional time to respond to the prosecution's extensive response to their original motion.

That prosecution response filed just two days ago was a 195-page document arguing that the "speedy trial" rule began when Hoerig was first arraigned in front of a judge in January.

As part of their argument, the Prosecutors included a transcription of an interview between a Trumbull County Sheriff's Detective and Hoerig just hours after she returned to the country.

According to that transcription, Hoerig acknowledged that the formal charges began when she appeared in front of a judge.

The text of the interview also includes an apparent confession by Hoerig to the 2007 killing of Major Karl Hoerig, in which she allegedly admitted that she was planning on killing herself, but shot Karl instead when he told her to shoot herself in the basement so she didn't "splatter the paintings with blood".

That confession was given to a Trumbull County Sheriff's Investigator and a Special Investigator with the U.S. Marshals out of Cleveland.

Defense attorneys previously argued in their motion to dismiss that Hoerig should have been in court sooner, or been tried in Brazil.

Judge Andrew Logan granted the defense until the 21st to turn in their response.

The defense expressed they would have difficulty preparing for trial by April. So Claudia Hoerig waived her speedy trial rights allowing an additional 210 days for trial preparation.

The judge has now reset the trial for September 17th, 2018.

The next hearings in the case will be May 3rd and 4th.

21 News was able to talk to Paul Hoerig the brother of Karl Hoerig. As far as Claudia Hoerig's confession, he's glad she confessed but says his brother was a great guy and anything she had to say about him otherwise is not true.