Valley veterans honored at Struthers luncheon

It doesn't have to be Veteran's day to honor the valley's bravest.

Hundreds of local veterans were treated to lunch Tuesday compliments of the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

It was a day to bring people together and thank them for all they have done for our country.

"It's a way for our board to say thanks to the veterans of the valley because we the board of the office of Developmental Disabilities obviously we receive a lot of support from our community and March is DD awareness month. We thought this would be a way to bring awareness to what veterans have done," said Superintendent MCBDD, Bill Whitacre.

The guest of honor was Murle McLaughlin, a 91 year old Navy vet from Lake Milton who witnessed the famous raising of the US flag on Iwo Jima in 1945.