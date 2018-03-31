Local architect leaves fingerprint on Youngstown skyline - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Local architect leaves fingerprint on Youngstown skyline

By Janet Rogers, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Local schools, businesses, churches, restaurants, Youngstown's new court house, and many buildings along the Youngstown skyline bear the fingerprints of a local architect who is being remembered for his contributions to the region, other parts of the country, and even internationally.

Ray Jaminet loved building things as a boy, and as a young man building homes with his uncle and dad on Youngstown's North side. So it was no surprise he would become an architect, leaving his fingerprints and imagination on buildings across the Valley and region.

"My dad always believed in Youngstown," said Phil Jaminet. "He raised his family here, and I took that to heart and that's why I opened my business here."

Raymond J. Jaminet was the architect of the IBM building, Commerce Building, his own office, the Beeghly College of Education, and Gateway Community College. He was the architect for the Tippecanoe Country Club and multiple country clubs on the west coast,  The Historical Center of Industry and Labor, Saint Charles Church and internationally a Sheridan hotel in Saudia Arabia. Whether it was a restaurant, hospital, or doctors office, Jaminet sought excellence. 

"Ray had a Golden Trial Award and received numerous AIA Innovation Awards for the buildings he had done, said the president of Olsavsky Jaminet Architect's, Inc., Tracie Kaglic. "There was always some element that was a touch of Ray. So he leaves a lasting legacy. He designed hotels, industrial, commercial, restaurants, retail, hospitals, doctors offices, he has done churches, so many schools. The last count we were up to 28 buildings for schools."

Some of the schools include Youngstown, Campbell, Austintown, Springfield Local, Beaver Local, North Jackson, Chaney, Ashtabula Local schools, Madison Local Schools and more. He also worked on renovations at Saint Columba Cathedral in Youngstown.

Jaminet was working on the Campbell Community Center and the Youngstown Courthouse that will be opening soon.

"Once the courthouse finally opens and people get a chance to look inside, I think they are really going to be surprised," said Phillip Jaminet. "I think it's a perfect project for him to leave his legacy here because it was a salvaged old building and it has new life. My dad had a great life. He was 82 and worked every day up until about two days ago. He was a hard worker and loved being an architect. He was my dad, my baseball coach, my ride to school, the former president of the Gridiron Club, my business partner, my lunch partner. He got me my first engineering job. He was just always there for us. There wasn't a moment where he wasn't there. Just the greatest of guys."

Jaminet had 10 children. 

Ray Janinet's legacy of love includes his wife of 45 years, his children,  grandchildren, friends, and colleagues whom he loved.

"There's just not a skyline around this town where you can't look around and find his influence and that's pretty special. He always believed you can do great things here in Youngstown, and I believe he proved that."

