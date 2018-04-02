Youngstown Police seek help to find CVS theft suspect

Police in Youngstown are asking the community for help to find a suspect accused of stealing from a CVS pharmacy on Friday night.

According to a release, officers were called to the CVS on Mahoning Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday.

A cashier reportedly told officers that the suspect came into the store behind other customers and walked right up to the counter.

The male allegedly then leaned down and grabbed two 5th Avenue Bars from the box in front of the counter.

Police say the suspect then approached the counter and asked if CVS does Money Grams.

When another employee went back to check their money box, a report says the male then pulled out his wallet as though he was going to pay for the candy bars- but instead passed the cashier a piece of cardboard with a note written on it stating "This is a robbery. Pull everything out. I have a gun" written in all capital letters and "gun" was underlined.

The cashier told officers that although the suspect claimed he had a weapon, no gun was ever shown, however, she said that she emptied the cash register and gave the suspect the money.

Surveillance video of the incident showed a male/black in a thicker blue coat or possibly a hoodie. Police say the suspect is believed to have black framed glasses, with a medium build, approx 5'11" in height, and had a goatee on his chin only.

Police say they do not know at this time how much money was taken from the cash register.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Youngstown Police Department Detectives Division at 330-742-8929.